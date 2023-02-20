Throwing purchase receipts in the trash could be dangerous for the security of your data personal and financial.

According to Marco Antonio Erosa Cárdenas, CEO of Facturador.com, purchase receipts contain valuable information, such as the time, day, location and, if a bank card has been used, information about it.

If these tickets fall into the hands of malicious people, they could use this information to commit crimes such as extortion.

So, before you get rid of your purchase tickets, it is recommended that you take some precautions.

For example: scratching your card data or even breaking it into several pieces is an important measure to prevent someone else from using this information against you.

This recommendation also applies to the labels of the boxes or packages that you may have received, since they usually contain personal information such as your name, address and the last digits of your card.

It should be noted that there are people who are dedicated to collecting information from tickets of purchase found in the trash in order to use it fraudulently. Therefore, before disposing of your tickets, it is important that you review their contents and take steps to protect your personal and financial information.

On the other hand, in addition to the risks of extortion for the bank card information that the purchase receipts could contain, there are other reasons why you shouldn’t throw them away without taking precautionary measures. One of the most important reasons is the environmental impact that this could have.

According to statistics from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, it is estimated that more than 10 million trees are felled each year to produce paper for purchase receipts, receipts, and invoices.

Furthermore, a large number of these papers contain toxic chemicals that are harmful to the environment and health.

For this reason, it is important that whenever possible you choose the option of receiving your purchase receipts or invoices electronically.

Many stores and businesses offer the option of sending invoices or tickets directly to your email or to an application on your mobile phone.

In this way, you will be able to have a record of your purchases without having to worry about the security risks that come with having a piece of paper with sensitive information in your hands.