Some will remember him for supervising the animation of Daft Punk Interstella 555others for various animations from the 70’s and sleeves from an endearing time in Japan. Today, February 20, 2020, it was announced that Leiji Matsumoto, the artist behind Captain Harlock and Galaxy Express 999, has passed away.

It is worth noting that Leiji Matsumoto’s work transcends generations and, to this day, at least in Japan, is regarded as an inspiration for many works. Among the series for which he is remembered in Latin America we have The thousands year’s Princess, Captain Harlock and Arcadia of my youth.

According to the available information, the renowned mangaka passed away at the age of 85 on February 13 due to a failure in his heart. His family immediately held the service which was officiated by his wife Miyako Maki.

This mangaka was born under the name of Akira Matsumo in 1938 in the city of Kurume in the prefecture of Fukuoka and his first work came out in 1953 when he was still in high school. Upon graduation, he moved to Tokyo to draw shoujo manga, for which he was long recognized.

The most outstanding works of Leiji Matsumoto

As we already mentioned, Leiji Matsumoto is remembered for works such as Captain Harlock, Galaxy Express 999 and the Princess of a Thousand Years, which eventually had their respective anime adaptations.

He eventually was the character designer for Space Battleship Yamato and also oversaw the animation for Daft Punk’s Interstella 5555 videos, both of which are heavily inspired by his drawing style.

He had a good number of international and local recognitions and his legend will live on in his works and in the memories of his fans.

