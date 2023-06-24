Perhaps after reading you will be more careful with the people around you, because if you are interested in the topics of astrologywe tell you what it is andhe main enemy of each zodiac sign, so pay attention.

If you like to read horoscopes every day, month, or year, be aware of astrological events to know how the energy will influence the sign of the zodiac that governs you, today we are talking about a negative aspect, those who do not get along very good to be together.

According to the order of the twelve traditional signs they are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Each one having a certain date, it is said in astrology, that they have different characteristics.

People born in a certain sign of the twelve sectors of thirty degrees of the ecliptic from the vernal equinox, They are different, therefore, there are those who like to know their astral chart according to their date of birth, time of birth, country of birth, longitude and latitude of the city in which they came to this world.

Just as it is said that there are people destined to be together, according to astrology, there are those who do not have good chemistry, to the point of not being able to be close, because they are only attracted by negative negative energy.

As each sign is different, it can lead to conflicts and fights, to the point of becoming enemies, we tell you according to the stars, which ones do not get along at all:

Ariesif you are close to a Scorpio, you can easily explode.

TaurusIt is better for Geminis to stay away, because those born between May 16 and June 15 do not like to be manipulated.

Geminitheir enemy is Capricorns, since those born from May 12 to June 20 do not like someone else to think that they are absolutely right.

Cancerif you have a Sagittarius, they can explode.

Leocannot be close to Virgo, because having perfectionist personalities, they are the ones who drive them out of their boxes.

VirgoThe best thing is that Cancer is far away, because for them, their goals are not clear.

PoundIf you are an Aquarius, stay away immediately, because those born between September 23 and October 22 like to be recognized for their efforts.

scorpioAquarius, because they are too relaxed for them.

Sagittariusthose ruled under Cancer and Taurus, it is best that they stay out of it.

Capricornis incompatible with Libra and Aquarius, because the signs

Aquariumtheir mortal enemies are the Leo, since they are competitive.

PiscesCancer is their number one enemy, due to which they are categorized as hypersensitive.