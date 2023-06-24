Russia | Criminal investigation opened against Prigozhin for inciting armed rebellion – This is what is known about the situation in Russia

Prigozhin announced early Saturday morning that his 25,000-strong force is ready to do whatever it takes to topple Russia’s military leadership.

Russian the leader of the mercenary army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that it has taken direct measures against the Russian military leadership.

The Russian leadership has announced that it will launch a criminal investigation into Prigozhin, for inciting an armed rebellion.

Prigozhin claimed on Friday evening that Russia had attacked Wagner’s fighters with missiles. According to Prigozhin, “a huge number” of soldiers died in the attack. After this, he announced that he would take countermeasures against the Russian military leadership.

He denied that it was a coup and called his intention a “march of justice”.

“There are 25,000 of us, join us,” he said.

He also said that his measures are aimed specifically at the Russian military leadership and not at the rest of the administration. Prigozhin specifically blames the Russian Defense Minister for the alleged attack Sergei Shoigu. In a later Friday evening Telegram message, Prigozhin claimed that Shoigu “cowardly fled” from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don so that he “wouldn’t have to explain why he ordered helicopters to destroy our boys, why he launched missile strikes.”

Russian the management reacted to Prigožin’s speeches by announcing that a criminal investigation would be launched against the Wagner manager. According to the Russian security service FSB, Prigozhin’s comments can be considered an incitement to armed rebellion. The FSB demanded that Wagner’s fighters disobey their leader’s “criminal” orders and arrest him instead.

Russia also denied Prigozhin’s claims of a missile attack on Wagner.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov according to the president Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, Prigozhin claimed in Telegram that his troops had “crossed all borders” from the Ukrainian side into Russia and were on their way to Rostov. He threatened that his troops would “destroy everything” that stood in their way. In the morning, Prigozhin claimed that the Wagner forces even shot down a helicopter that opened fire on them.

None of Prigožin’s claims have so far been able to be confirmed.

The night During the period, videos of armored military vehicles patrolling the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don circulated on Russian Telegram channels. According to the Russian state-owned news agency Tassi, security measures have been tightened in Moscow, and the guarding of the most important administrative sites and traffic infrastructure has been increased.

In the morning, the governors of different regions of Russia also informed the residents about the security arrangements. In the Rostov region, people were advised to stay at home, and the leadership of the Lipetsk region announced tightened security measures. The governor of the Voronezh region urged residents to avoid the M4 highway leading to Moscow, because according to the governor, a convoy of military vehicles was on the road.

“All of us are ready to die,” he announced on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian The Ministry of Defense briefly commented on the situation on the night between Friday and Saturday: “We are following,” the ministry tweeted.

In the US, the White House also briefly announced that the US is monitoring the situation in Russia and that the president Joe Biden has been informed about it.