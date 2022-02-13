Home page politics

Karl Lauterbach (left) criticizes Markus Söder in the mandatory vaccination debate. © Montage: Wolfgang Kumm/Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Söder’s push to suspend the partial vaccination obligation causes a dispute over the nursing obligation to be vaccinated. Lauterbach emphasizes that it is not a small matter. The news ticker

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder advocated initially suspending the implementation of the nursing vaccination requirement.

Health Minister Lauterbach meanwhile called for unity among the federal states (see first report).

Meanwhile, Söder’s proposal has been criticized by politicians and doctors (Update from February 13, 11:20 a.m.).

Update from February 13, 5:30 p.m.: CSU boss Markus Söder has received harsh criticism from many quarters for his push to suspend facility-related compulsory vaccination. Now he is defending his actions. “We are lawful,” assured Söder on the news channel n-tv. But the federal government basically delivered a car without an engine. “Now he has to provide the innards.”.

The CSU boss complained that the vaccination requirement was being talked about too much. The federal government has not made any concrete proposals for too long. This must now be made up for by March 15th. “As it looks at the moment, there could be a nursing shortage, nobody wants that. There are now a few handouts, but that’s not enough,” says the Bavarian Prime Minister. However, he did not want to propose a nationwide suspension of the nursing vaccination requirement at the next Corona summit on Wednesday (February 16).

Update from February 13, 11:20 a.m.: In view of his doubts about the implementation of the partial vaccination requirement, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) addressed sharp words to the Bavarian Prime Minister. “The obligation to vaccinate in clinics and nursing homes is a federal regulation that Markus Söder himself helped to decide in the Federal Council,” said Faeser picture on sunday. “I expect Mr. Söder to implement compulsory vaccination. Period.” Federal law applies. “We demand that. I can’t imagine Mr. Söder questioning the basic principles of our constitution.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also advocated postponing the facility-related compulsory vaccination by a few months. The President of the Professional Association of Paediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, considers these announcements that the regulation will not initially be enforced to be “highly irresponsible”, as he says Doctors newspaper said on Sunday.

Care vaccination obligation: Söder sends a signal

First report from February 12: Berlin/Munich – In the case of partial vaccination, there is currently more back and forth instead of a clear line. Signals are also coming from Bavaria again and again, which are sometimes interpreted in this way and sometimes in this way. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) recently commented on the dispute about vaccination for nursing and health workers in the Rheinische Post.

He signaled willingness to implement: “Sure. We want that and we also comply with federal law,” said Söder. However, he took up one restriction again: “But it must be reasonable and practicable to implement. Otherwise there will quickly be a care problem and trust in the state will be eroded.”

Söder announced on Monday that it would suspend the compulsory vaccination, which will take effect from mid-March and was also decided with Union votes. It cannot be implemented in its current form, and the federal government must improve it. After strong criticism, Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) had already struck a more cautious note on Thursday: The state government would “move within the framework of the law” and would not question the obligation to vaccinate as such. There have already been debates as to whether Bavaria can legally opt out at all.

Care vaccination in Germany: Lauterbach calls for unity

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) called on the federal states on Friday evening (February 11) to be united when implementing the partial vaccination requirement. “It’s a big task and we have to do it together,” he said on ARD’s “Tagesthemen”. Nobody believed that “it would be easy, there are just too many people affected for that,” he said. They have been working with the federal states on an implementation strategy for weeks and only prepared a handout on Friday.

Specifically, the 23-page compilation is about, among other things, which facilities are subject to compulsory vaccination. In general, the wording of the law is also broad, so that it is not important whether employees have direct contact with persons at risk. The only exception are activities in which “any contact” can be safely ruled out, for example with staff in separate administration buildings.

Details on the implementation of partial vaccination – “No small thing”

The obligation to vaccinate also applies to volunteers and interns, craftsmen and hairdressers who regularly work in facilities. On the other hand, postmen or parcel deliverers and craftsmen who only come for one-off orders are not included. It is also explained what applies to people who have only been vaccinated once and how to proceed if the patient has recovered.

Lauterbach emphasized on ARD that the law on facility-related compulsory vaccination applies everywhere, for everyone and from the same day. In addition to many other questions of implementation, the implementation strategy, which is being developed together with the federal states, is about what happens to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The implementation of the partial vaccination requirement is “no small matter and we all have to stick together”. Chief physician Peter Neubauer meanwhile explains in the Munich Mercury, why he thinks compulsory vaccination in the healthcare system is only the second-best solution.

Survey on Bavaria’s partial vaccination announcement – majority criticizes deviating

Meanwhile, a survey shows what the Germans think about the Bavarian maneuver for partial vaccination. A majority is therefore critical of the Free State’s handling of the issue. According to the survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the Augsburg General 54 percent think the suspension of the so-called facility-related compulsory vaccination announced by Söder is wrong. On the other hand, 38 percent think the move is the right one. According to the report, Söder’s approach divides opinions in Bavaria: 48 percent of those surveyed support Söder’s approach, 45 percent consider it a mistake. (dpa/AFP/cibo)