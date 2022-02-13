The Asturian town of Pola de Lena has experienced a tragic event this Sunday in its football stadium. A fan who had attended the Lenense match has died when one of the stadium’s lighting poles fell on himas reported The New Spain. The match faced the locals with Lealtad, both RFEF Third Clubs, was running normally until the collapse of one of the lighting towers caused the tragedy.

The meeting was immediately suspended and the authorities are already investigating the facts to check if there were problems in the installation and clarify what happened. The first line of research revolves around a alleged wear of materials and a lack of foresight in security measures. However, it is suspected that the main reason for what happened was the wind that has blown with strong gusts.

Lenense-Lealtad was in the final stretch, with the 80th minute passed, when the strong air caused an advertising pole to fall which collided with one of the stadium’s lighting towers. This fell on the stands with such misfortune to reach this fan, who lost his life at the time without being able to do anything for him.

Two more affected

The Pola de Lena City Council itself confirmed the news shortly after on a Sunday that has turned black in the Asturian town. What’s more, another fan is in critical condition after the impact of the tower. He was treated on the field by the players themselves, who did not hesitate to quickly help those affected. By last, another person would have suffered damage, specifically the fracture of an arm.

The mayor of Lena, Gema Álvarez, has spoken with the Chain BE about what happened. “It was very windy and an advertising tower fell on the electrical tower. Tomorrow the technicians will assess what happened. We have to see the situation, we are going to try to collaborate in what we can. The important is welcome the families of the victims and collaborate with them and with the club, which is having a hard time. Both fans were Lenenses and regulars of the field, “he explained. In addition, he has assured that the other affected person”evolves favorably“.