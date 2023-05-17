He would have liked to compose a very different message, at the end of the game, but Gerry Cardinale still makes the best of a bad luck and a few minutes after the final whistle, while Inter are celebrating, RedBird’s number one congratulates his opponents: ” On behalf of Milan I want to congratulate the entire Inter team and their fans for two well-played matches. We wish them all the best for the final in Istanbul.”

No “interaction”

—

Well, perhaps more than one Nerazzurri fan will beg exorcisms when hearing the word best wishes, but the nice gesture remains and elegantly closes a double Euroderby which had been discussed a lot also regarding the absence of interactions – let’s call them that – between the property Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri. Cardinale returns to the United States without the joy of the final, but in any case with the awareness of having seen his Milan in the G4 of Europe, an exclusive club that has brought several tens of millions more into the club’s coffers than the targets at the beginning of the season .