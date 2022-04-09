Pope Francis and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski in front of the first of the two ambulances that the Pontiff donated to Ukraine (Copyright: Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY. On the return flight from Malta, Pope Francis had announced a second ambulance that the pontifical almsgiver would deliver to Ukraine. Today Cardinal Konrad Krajewski leaves for Kiev, where he will stop to celebrate Holy Week on behalf of the Bishop of Rome. The cardinal himself will drive the vehicle, blessed by Bergoglio and equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as defibrillators for the little ones, which the Bambino Gesù Hospital has donated.

Therefore, for the third time since the beginning of the conflict, His Holiness’s Almoner reaches the country of Eastern Europe, this time with the destination of the capital, “a city tormented by war, but never abandoned by the Church and by the Pope who, through the nuncio Monsignor Visvaldas Kulbokas, continues to be close to those who suffer ”, highlights the website of the Holy See. Krajewski will preside over the Easter Triduum with the local Christian communities. Vatican News reports his words before the long journey: “When a person injured, sick or in difficulty is taken to an ambulance, he will feel the embrace and consolation of the Pope, who wants to wash and kiss the feet of those brothers who are suffering. the unjust violence of war ».

The almsgiver will deliver the rescue vehicle “in the name of the Holy Father on Holy Thursday”, writes the Apostolic Almsgiving. The gift, “as well as the day chosen for the delivery, has a great symbolic value: it recalls the gesture of closeness and service performed by Jesus during the Last Supper, on the eve of his Passion, when, girding himself only with a towel, he washed the feet of his disciples ». Through this “means of relief, Pope Francis wishes to bend down before the men and women of war-wounded Ukraine and bear witness to his closeness”.

The handing over of «the ambulance belongs to the gestures of the” magisterium of the heart “with which Pope Francis wants to serve the Church, letting himself be guided by the Holy Spirit. However, it does not want to be an isolated gesture, but an invitation for the whole Church to enter Holy Week with the attitude of humility and charity of Christ the Lord, to arrive at Easter fully renewed in the Spirit ”.