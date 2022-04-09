An artificial intelligence tool that reads chest X-rays without the supervision of a radiologist, this is it ChestLinkwho obtained theregulatory authorization in the European Union last week, the first for a fully self-contained medical imaging AI, the company, called Oxipit, said in a declaration.

The realization of this tool is one big milestone for AI and likely to be controversialThis is because radiologists have spent the past few years dismissing efforts to fully automate parts of their work.

The tool, which as I said was called ChestLink, scan chest X-rays and automatically sends patient reports on those it considers totally healthy, with no abnormalities, while any images marked by the instrument as a potential problem are sent to a radiologist for review.

Most x-rays in primary care don’t have any problems, so automate the process for those scans it could reduce the workloads of radiologistsOxipit said in the informational materials attached to ChestLink.

ChestLink technology now has one CE marking certification in the EUwhich signals that a device meets safety standards, furthermore the certification is similar to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, but has slightly different metrics: a CE mark is less difficult to obtain, it is faster and it does not require the same evaluation as an FDA clearance.

As for FDA certification, it tries to see if a device is safe and effective and tends to ask device manufacturers for more information.

ChestLink’s importance and value

The spokesperson for Oxipit, Mantas Miksystold our colleagues at The Verge that the company plans to apply for certification as well FDAalso because the latter has already authorized autonomous artificial intelligence devicesstarting with a tool capable of detecting diabetes-related eye problems in 2018 (the same tool received a CE mark in 2013).

However, standalone radiology devices are more controversial, in fact professional organizations have spoken out against the idea: the American College of Radiology and the Radiological Society of North America published a letter joint in 2020 after an FDA seminar on artificial intelligence in medical imaging, stating that autonomous AI was not ready for clinical use.

Until now, they argued, AI programs were too inconsistent and often didn’t work as well on patient groups outside of the original settings they were integrated into.

Oxipit said in a statement that ChestLink made no “clinically relevant” mistakes during pilot programs in multiple locations, and when it was introduced in a new setting, the company said there should first be an audit of existing imaging programs. therefore the instrument should be used under supervision for a period of time before it starts operating on its own.

The company said in a statement that it expects the first healthcare organizations to use the standalone tool by 2023.

