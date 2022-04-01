The threat of the carbon monoxide it is real and there are many people at risk due to the presence in the home of heating appliances or other sources that can allow this dangerous gas to diffuse into their home. Knowing how to identify the symptoms in the event of intoxication is essential because with high concentrations of CO in the air you also risk death, but how prepared are Italians on this topic?

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in Italy about 80% of the cases of carbon monoxide poisoning detected by the emergency room take place within the home. This is an extremely high percentage that makes us reflect on the level of knowledge of carbon monoxide in our country.

Netatmoa leading company in the smart home sector that deals with the development of intelligent and easy-to-use connected devices, has therefore decided to conduct a survey in collaboration with Dynataa market research company, and together they involved a representative sample of 1,000 people aged between 25 and 55, from which very interesting data emerges.

How much do Italians know about carbon monoxide

The research shows that 95% of respondents know what is meant by Carbon Monoxide (CO), a toxic, colorless, odorless, tasteless and non-irritating gas, while the remaining 5% are mainly women (7% of them against 3% of men) to not know what it is.

Although almost all of them know what CO is, the situation becomes more complicated if they are asked to recognize which domestic appliances produce it. In fact, only 2% of the interviewees are able to mention all sources of monoxide and it is especially the youngest (25-35 years) who recognize all the devices most at risk.

While 73% correctly indicate the stove and 60% the fireplace, only half of Italians also recognize gas stoves (55%) and heating appliances (52%). The percentages drop dramatically if we consider other household appliances that are used daily and which can cause CO leaks: only 18% in fact indicated the oven. Finally, only 4% of Italians maintain that CO is not produced by household appliances for daily use and of these it is mainly the respondents in the 46-55 age group (5%).

Only 34% of the interviewees were then able to indicate everyone symptoms that Carbon Monoxide can cause: dizziness (60%), headache (69%), nausea and vomiting (64%) and finally confusion (81%). 20% of Italians mistakenly think that a sore throat is a CO intoxication effect, 9% that it can cause allergic reactions and finally 3% colds.

In addition to these more common effects, 9 out of 10 Italians recognize that exposure to high levels of CO can also cause loss of consciousness and death. Only 1%, without particular distinctions between gender, age and geographical area, argue that the effects of carbon monoxide are overestimated and that in reality it is not so dangerous.

Prevention for risky situations: what do we do to prevent risky situations?

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when this gas accumulates in poorly ventilated rooms, especially as a result of malfunctions in domestic heating appliances. Furthermore, being colorless and odorless, it is difficult – if not impossible – to recognize a dangerous situation.

However, there are a number of precautions which allow to prevent the harmful effects caused by this toxic agent. Among these, the simplest and most immediate consists in frequently airing the rooms of the house: more than half of the interviewees – 72% – indicated this expedient. On the other hand, it is essential to carry out periodic checks of all household appliances most at risk: 52% have rightly recognized this method.

However, a fact that stands out from the research is that according to 69% of Italians, using special Carbon Monoxide Detectors can be a tool to keep CO levels under control within their home, with a prevalence of male responses (74 %) compared to female ones (65%).

Very interesting is also the difference in this figure between the different age groups. While older adults indicated CO detectors as functional tools – with 70% of responses between 36-45 years and as many as 76% between 46-55 years – younger people would seem slightly less inclined (62%).

Different trends also with regard to geographical areas: while 77% in the North-West and 73% in the North-East indicated CO detectors, these do not go beyond 60% in the rest of Italy.

The relationship with carbon monoxide detectors

The survey shows that 75% of respondents know about carbon monoxide detectors, while it was noted that many women, 29% of those interviewed, do not know what it is.

Capable of accurately measuring the amount of CO particles, the Carbon Monoxide Detector alerts users in real time through an alarm. Only 1% of Italians do not consider them useful devices. Among the main reasons is the fact that they are subjected to malfunctions and errors, not detecting risky situations or on the contrary reporting false alarms.

The survey shows that only 1 out of 10 Italians has a carbon monoxide detectorwith the lowest penetration in the 46-55 age group (11%) and in Central Italy (10%).

On the contrary, if we consider the purchase intention, the data is more than positive: 77% of respondents are considering buying one. Of the remaining 23%, it is mainly women (26%) and adults aged 46-55 (28%) who do not feel the need to purchase a CO detector. Among the main reasons are the cost and the fact that there is still no need for it, believing that it is sufficient to ventilate the rooms by opening the windows to avoid the risks of carbon monoxide. However, the classic “changing the air” by opening the windows is not enough: in the event of a CO leak, you must leave the house immediately and call the emergency services.

How and where to install the detectors?

Although almost 7 out of 10 respondents say – rightly – that it is better to install the CO detector in all rooms where there is a combustion appliance, the survey clearly shows the total confusion about where to place this device in the home environment. In fact, the majority of the interviewees stated that they would install the detector on the ceiling and in general at the highest point of the room.

Contrary to popular belief and due to the confusion between smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, the latter have to be placed on the wall. The smoke is lighter than air and therefore rises rapidly towards the ceiling: for this reason the smoke detector must be installed at the highest point of the room. On the contrary, carbon monoxide has the same density as air, mixing in the environment and especially where the air circulates the most: the center of the room. For this reason, the CO detector should be placed at eye level and about 2 meters from the combustion appliance for greater effectiveness. Only 24% of the respondents answered correctly.

The solution offered by Netatmo

The Carbon Monoxide Detector proposed by Netatmo is the solution for all those who want to take better care of their home and the well-being of their family. Capable of detecting in real time and with precision the quantity of CO particles emitted by domestic combustion appliances (such as stoves, water heaters, chimneys, etc.), the detector warns with an 85 dB alarm and with an immediate notification on the smartphone if the levels are too high. In addition, it is equipped with a battery with an autonomy of 10 years, the maximum life span of all carbon monoxide detectors. Finally, thanks to the Self-Test function, the device independently checks its operation, sending a warning to the smartphone if necessary. The Carbon Monoxide Detector is available for a suggested retail price of € 99.99.

