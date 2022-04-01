From Albert Park to Albert Parka lot of sweat for an important goal: the Haas he will complete his 125 Formula 1 Grands Prix on Sunday 10 April. And he will celebrate them with a much more competitive car than last year, capable of scoring points in both Sakhir and Jeddah, thanks to Kevin Magnussen. Making a ‘hat-trick’ in Melbourne would mean closing a small circle, given that in the 2016 debut Romain Grosjean clawed the sixth position, even if he started from 19th place.

“It was a ride on roller coasterwe’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the six years“Commented team principal Günther Steiner. “I would say that more than 50% of the people who were in Melbourne in 2016 are still with us, this is also a result for me. Romain’s sixth place in the first race is the most memorable moment of this adventure, closely followed by fifth place in the 2018 constructors’ championship. Which we will try to replicate, hopefully soon“.





