Carapaz and Higuita: this was the end of heart attack in stage six in Catalonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
Richard Carapaz

Carapaz (forward) and Sergio Higuita, hand in hand.

Carapaz (forward) and Sergio Higuita, hand in hand.

The Ecuadorian won on the penultimate day.

A vibrant end lived the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz and the Colombian Segio Higuita, in the penultimate stage of the Tour of Catalonia, this Saturday.

HIguita and Carapaz flew in the stage and escaped from kilometer 37. In a frenetic shot, the Ecuadorian prevailed.

The Olympic champion and the Colombian champion reached the finish line 48 seconds apart from the group of other favorites in a leg-breaking 167.6-kilometre stage starting in Salou (Tarragona) marked by rain and a cold environment.

Closure of heart attack in Catalonia

