Carapaz and Higuita: this was the end of heart attack in stage six in Catalonia

Carapaz (forward) and Sergio Higuita, hand in hand.
Carapaz (forward) and Sergio Higuita, hand in hand.
The Ecuadorian won on the penultimate day.
March 26, 2022, 11:38 AM
A vibrant end lived the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz and the Colombian Segio Higuita, in the penultimate stage of the Tour of Catalonia, this Saturday.
HIguita and Carapaz flew in the stage and escaped from kilometer 37. In a frenetic shot, the Ecuadorian prevailed.
The Olympic champion and the Colombian champion reached the finish line 48 seconds apart from the group of other favorites in a leg-breaking 167.6-kilometre stage starting in Salou (Tarragona) marked by rain and a cold environment.
Closure of heart attack in Catalonia
Yes!
Sergio Higuita 🇨🇴 is the new leader of the #VoltaCatalunya101.
After an epic and almost suicidal escape of 130 kilometers (in the company of Richard Carapaz –who won the final sprint–), the paisa made the difference to take the lead.
Historical demonstration of the “Monster”! pic.twitter.com/0ZrnqD9dPs
– Mauricio Silva G. (@msilvaazul) March 26, 2022
Great victory for Richard Carapaz who reaches the finish line alone with Higuita, after the great breakaway caused by both 120 km from the finish line. Sergio Higuita is proclaimed the new leader of the Volta. pic.twitter.com/CXj5limOii
– ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) March 26, 2022
SPORTS
#Carapaz #Higuita #heart #attack #stage #Catalonia
