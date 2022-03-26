Of Online editing

The data for Saturday 26 March. Rate at 14.5%

I’m 73,357 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 75,616, here the bulletin). It rises, thus, to at least 14,304,111

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 118 (yesterday 146), for a total of 158,700 victims from February 2020. In the light of yesterday’s data from the Control Room, Sardinia – the last region that had remained in yellow – also passed into white area.

The rate of positivity There are 504,185 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The positive rate of 14.5%slightly down from yesterday. The region with the highest number of cases is Lombardy (8,532) followed by Lazio (8,445).



The vaccination campaign I’m 135,714,886 vaccine doses administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,489,293 equal to 89.78% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.21 today. The additional / booster doses administered were 38..658.015, 84.26% of the potentially affected population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,342,428 people (91.34% of over 12s) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As for the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1.372.602 (37.54%), while they completed the vaccination cycle in 1.229.960 (33.64%).