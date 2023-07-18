The most exciting competition on Colombian television, Desafío The Box, reaches its 78th chapter and today the participants of the reality show will have to overcome a series of challenges wrapped in a lot of action, drama and romance. Live all the tests and eliminations minute by minute HERE starting at 8:00 pm from Colombia.

The official channel of "Desafío The Box 2023" is Caracol TV. If you are in Colombia, all you have to do is download the Caracol Play application, which will allow you to access all the episodes of the competition reality show.

“Challenge the box”: what time and where are the episodes broadcast?

the chapters of “The Box Challenge” 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) through the Caracol TV signal. In addition, you can also enjoy this program by downloading the Caracol Play application.

Who are the participants of Desafío The Box?

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan Byron rappel kaboom Juli push away Sarah – Mai – Guajira

