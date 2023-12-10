The Colombian National Team defeated Venezuela this Sunday in a friendly match played in the United States, 1-0, so Néstor Lorenzo remains undefeated at the head of the team.

The match, played in Miami, aroused much criticism, first, because of the convenience of this match against an under-23 rival. And then, for the errors that were presented in the broadcast of the commitment on the TV signal.

During the first half hour of the match, the RCN and Caracol channels, which have the broadcasting rights, were unable to carry an efficient signal, for reasons unrelated to their production.

In those minutes, the Caracol channel had a camera at grass level, which did not allow the panorama of the game to be seen.

Meanwhile, RCN had a panoramic camera that did not allow us to see what was happening in the Colombian arc, when Venezuela attacked.

What happened?

As explained by the channels themselves, it was a failure of origin of the international signal. This inconvenience affected the transmission of the Colombian channels, which had to find an alternative way to carry the images of the match.

Carlos Antonio Vélez, from the RCN channel, commented on his networks. “The international signal of the @FCFSeleccionCol game did not reach the country, nor the rest of the world, for 30 minutes. Local channels were affected and what could be transmitted on the

@CanalRCN, with the aim of providing a service only, it was with an emergency resource. The camera that was anchored there only for journalism and interviews saved the day. “Let it be clear that it was a matter of origin signal and that what was done was for an elementary service that is our obligation!!!!”

The international signal of the game @FCFSeleccionCol I don't arrive in the country, nor in the rest of the world, for 30 minutes. Local channels were affected and what could be transmitted over the @RCN Channel with the aim of providing a service only, was with a resource of… — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) December 11, 2023

For his part, the RCN narrator, Javier Fernández, explained: “The original broadcast, which was seen all over the world, not only in Colombia, had technical problems. In Venezuela they had the same problems. We used a camera that we have at the top to overcome those problems. Those who understand this know what can happen,” said the 'Singer' during the second half of the game.”

SPORTS

More sports news