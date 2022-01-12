For the calculation of the amount or rate of the car tax you must keep in mind the type of vehicle, the power in kW or fiscal horsepower and the environmental class to which it belongs.

The sports car of large displacement, which exceed 185 kW, in addition to the car tax must also pay the super stamp.

Calculation of car tax

For the precise calculation of the car tax to be paid of your car can be accessed online to the calculation made available toRevenue Agency, where you can also check if the stamp has been paid.

Through this service you can also know any penalties and interest for a delayed payment of the car tax.

Unpaid car tax, how to do it

The service is available from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to midnight. To access the Revenue Agency service, the vehicle data must be entered: category, license plate, region of residence, month of expiry, year of expiry. Similarly, you can find out the amount of the payment on the ACI website.

CAR STAMP RATES

AMOUNT RATE UP TO 100 kW RATE OVER 100 kW Euro 4-5-6 2.58 euros per kW 3.87 per kW Euro 3 2.70 euros 4.05 euros Euro 2 2.80 euros 4.20 euros Euro 1 2.90 euros 4.35 euros Euro 0 3.00 euros 4.50 euros Calculation of car tax based on horses and Euro 0/6 merit class

👉 HOW TO PAY THE STAMP ON LINE OR WITH A SMARTPHONE

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 CAR TICKET NOTICE Stay up to date on all the news of the car tax from our section dedicated to updates on the car tax.

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK