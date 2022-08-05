Today, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the successful completion of Operation “Loyal Hands” in its assignment to the civil authorities in the eastern region, extending its thanks to the concerned authorities for the joint cooperation to serve our dear country and our loyal people, stressing its readiness to provide the necessary support at any time and place.

On July 28, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the “Loyal Hands” operation in support of the civil authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, which was exposed to an air depression. Accommodation without losses.

Over the past few days, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense has continued its efforts in the Emirate of Fujairah by evacuating civilians from shelter areas, contributing to providing them with the necessary requirements, participating in search and rescue operations and medical aid, and providing support to civil authorities in removing the effects of rain and torrential rain.

The “Loyal Hands” operation also continued in the recovery phase, and its efforts focused on withdrawing water pools, opening roads and removing the effects of rain and torrential rain.

It also announces raising the readiness of the “Loyal Hands” force to deal with any emergency