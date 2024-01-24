In Bologna there is 100% electric car sharing “Current” thanks to which it is possible to rent an electric car Volvo EX30. Let's see how this works electric car sharing, how much it costs, how to book and where you can get with the rented car in the province of Bologna and beyond.

There are now more and more electric car rental services in numerous cities in Italy and especially in Europe. “Corrente” car sharing is a rental “free flow”that is, it allows you to pick up the car in one city and return it in another.

Car Sharing electric cars in Bologna: how does it work?

How to book an electric car sharing car in Bologna? What are the procedures for renting them?

Don't worry, it's all very simple, all you need is a credit card and obviously a driving license! From today it is possible for all users to register on the online platform (corrente.bo.it) or download the App on Play Store or Apple Store.

The Volvo EX30 becomes part of the “Corrente” car sharing fleet in Bologna

From the app on the map you can view the cars available closest to your location (or another address of interest), the remaining charge (and available distance).

How much does it cost to rent an electric car?

Now let's also talk about the costs to be incurred rent an electric car in Bologna. From the moment of booking, you have it available 15 minutes free to reach the car and payment is made simply and securely through your own credit card for the lonely minutes of actual use.

The rental cost is €0.34 per minute all included or €18 per hour and €59 per day. There are no registration costs.

Car sharing rate in Bologna

€0.34 / min

1h = €18

1G = €59

Reservation

The first 15 minutes = free

€0.15 / min from the 30th to the 90th min

Supplements

End of rental at the P4 car park at Bologna Airport: €5

Home Rental at the P4 car park at Bologna Airport: €5

→ Daily payments are charged when the equivalent hourly limit is reached. According to the standard pricing (€59 per day, €18 per hour, €0.34 per minute), the ceiling is reached at 3 hours and 15 minutes (€18x3h + €0.34×15′). According to the subscriber pricing (€39 per day, €12 per hour, €0.24 per minute), the ceiling is reached in 3 hours and 13 minutes (€12x3h + €0.24×13′) ←

ANNUAL SUBSCRIBERS

If you are a TPER annual subscriber you are entitled to discounts.

€0.24 / min

1h = €12

1G = €20

Reservation

The first 15 minutes = free

€0.12 / min from the 30th to the 90th min

This rate is dedicated to all holders of valid annual season tickets issued by TPER on a MiMuovo card. The initiative does not apply to passes issued by other companies, even if they can be used on TPER vehicles. To subscribe to the dedicated rate you must fill out the appropriate form to this page.

Supplements

End of rental at the P4 car park at Bologna Airport: €5

Home Rental at the P4 car park at Bologna Airport: €5

Standard Rate TPER Season Ticket Rate Free subscription Free subscription €10 cost per vehicle reservation €0 cost per vehicle reservation €0.15 from the 30th minute to the 90th minute of booking (the first 30 minutes are free), starting from the 91st minute and up to 24 hours thereafter, in the absence of doors opening, standard rate €0.12 from the 30th minute to the 90th minute of booking (the first 30 minutes are free), starting from the 91st minute and up to 24 hours thereafter, in the absence of doors opening, season ticket rate €0.19 cost per km higher than the max included €0.19 cost per km higher than the max included €0.34 per minute of rental (up to and including km) €0.24 per minute of rental (up to and including km) €18 – 1 hour €12 – 1 hour €59 – 1 day (24 hours from start) 150km included (max 6 consecutive days) €39 – 1 day (24 hours from start) 150 km included (max 6 consecutive days) €99 – 2 days (48 hours from start) 300 km included €75 – 2 days (48 hours from start) 300 km included €39 for each subsequent day max 6 days in total with 150 km per day included €36 for each subsequent day max 6 days in total with 150 km per day included Current plus (+cable) from 1 to 30 consecutive days, km included rate details on the dedicated page Current plus (+cable) from 1 to 30 consecutive days, km included rate details on the dedicated page €5 additional cost for starting and ending rental at Marconi Bo Airport €5 additional cost for starting and ending rental at Marconi Bo Airport €10 additional cost for rental start in Bologna/Ferrara/Imola and end in Rimini and vice versa. €10 additional cost for rental start in Bologna/Ferrara/Imola and end in Rimini and vice versa. €5 additional cost for rental start in Bologna and Imola and end in Ferrara and vice versa €5 additional cost for rental start in Bologna and Imola and end in Ferrara and vice versa €2 additional cost for rental start in Casalecchio/Imola and end in Bologna and vice versa €2 additional cost for rental start in Casalecchio/Imola and end in Bologna and vice versa CASHBACK! Monthly (no prepaid) CASHBACK! Monthly (no prepaid) at least €30 → you will receive 2 euros in driving credit at least €30 → you will receive 2 euros in driving credit at least €60 → you will receive 5 euros in driving credit at least €60 → you will receive 5 euros in driving credit at least €100 → you will receive 10 euros in driving credit at least €100 → you will receive 10 euros in driving credit Current car sharing rates in Bologna

Electric cars Bologna, where can I go? Parking?

The electric car always enjoys great benefits in the city. The same goes for vehicles car sharing “Current” who are allowed access to limited traffic zones (ZTL) of Bologna (with the exception of the pedestrian areas), the possibility of walking along the preferential lanesthe free parking in municipal paid car parks (blue stripe parking), in car parks with white stripes reserved for residents and in reserved parking spaces to car sharing.

“Corrente” is active in Bologna, Ferrara and Casalecchio di Reno and Rimini

Parking is possible for free on blue stripes to Bologna, Ferrara and Casalecchio di Reno and Rimini. In Bologna and Casalecchio di Reno, you can also park in the spaces reserved for residents (white lines). In Ferrara and Rimini it is not possible to park in the spaces reserved for residents.

How to charge the electric rental car?

At the recharge the batteries of the electric rental car will take care of it service manager. Thanks to a monitoring in real time of the residual autonomy in each car, charging is scheduled to bring the autonomy back to 300 km.

“Electric” Car Sharing Bologna what it is

“Corrente”, the fully electric car sharing of Tper Groupwas launched in 2018 in Bologna, focusing from the beginning on fully electric cars to promote sustainability and safety. In collaboration with Volvothe service is now active at Bologna, Ferrara, Imola and Casalecchio di Renowith 82 thousand customers and the addition of electric scooters recently. In five years, they were carried out 857 thousand car rentalsfor a total of 11.5 million km travelled.

“Corrente” in the city of Bologna has been active since 2018

The peculiarity of the service consists in the possibility of open and close rental in different cities. Tper is the main public transport company in Emilia-Romagna, with 126 million passengers transported and sixth place in terms of turnover among passenger transport operators in Italy.

Volvo EX30 for rental in Bologna

The Volvo EX30 from the Bologna rental fleet is available in three powertrain variants (Single Motor, Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance) and two types of drums. The first has an electric motor 272 HPpowered by 51 kWh LFP batteriesfor an autonomy of 344 km.

There Single Motor Extended Range mount one 69 kWh battery for 488 km of autonomy. There Twin Motor Performance it is equipped with two electric motors, 428 HP, 69 kWh battery for 460 km of autonomy, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. All versions are self-limited to 180 km/h.

Video Volvo EX30 electric how it's made

The new Volvo EX30 is equipped with a new generation of the function Park Pilot Assist, which handles various types of parking, including parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal fishbone parking, making it easier to maneuver in tight spaces. The price of the Volvo electric SUV starts from 35,900 euros.

Read also:

→ Volvo EX30 features and prices

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!