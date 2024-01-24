Pininfarina is in the process of repositioning their company from, let's say, old-fashioned sketch and manufacturing house to EV style icon designers. But fortunately the Italian design house does not forget its own roots. Beauties such as the original Alfa Romeo Spider and the Ferrari 250 came from the pens of the company of Mr. Battista “Pinin” Farina. Now the company is setting up a new branch called Pininfarina Classiche – a division where you can get your classic car certified.

A certificate for your classic is not only nice for your own knowledge about your car. It can serve as evidence if you want your car to become tax-free. All data can also help you speed up the import and export of your classic car. According to the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs Your classic could even become more valuable if it has a certificate.

Pininfarina Classiche needed two years of preparation

Pininfarina worked for two years to map (almost) everything that ever came out of their hands. The design house received help from the University of Turin. Because they not only drew cars, but also built them. Commissioned, a bit like Nedcar also did in the Netherlands. Before that, Pininfarina had no fewer than six factories that could produce all kinds of cars. And that is exactly what they have now mapped out.

With the information found, Pininfarina Classiche now hopes to have a complete picture of cars and parts from everything they have ever delivered. So that their applications can be properly assessed.

The archive now consists of information on more than 700,000 cars designed and built by Pininfarina thanks to more than 20,000 'relevant documents'. These include sketches, photos and especially technical data. This allows Pininfarina to find out things such as the original chassis number, the original color and the day the car left the factory. Before owners start emailing Pininfarina en masse, Classiche will start with three models.

The classics that Pininfarina can now certify

Owners of an Alfa Romeo Spider (or Spider Duetto) from 1966 to 1993, or a Fiat 124 Spider from 1966 to 1982 or a Pininfarina Spider Europa and Volumex from 1982 to 1985 can apply for a certificate. The program will later be expanded to other makes and models. Pininfarina charges 400 euros to certify your classic car from before 1980. If your car was built in 1980 or later, you pay 300 euros.