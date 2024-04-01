The car sales of March 2024 will amaze you!

It's April 1 again, so that means a lot of corny jokes. Although, we have already received most of them before April 1. The reason is that people realize that an April Fool's joke is an April Fool's joke, so we get them in mid-March. Yes, really.

Car sales March 2024

But we also have the car sales of March 2024 for you! Traditionally, we can tell you every month which cars were the most popular.

Car sales March 2024: brands

Hey, we have a new number 1! Toyota is now the best-selling brand in the Netherlands! It is a neck-and-neck race with Tesla, but the Japanese did slightly better than the Americans. Of course, we must note that Tesla only has to make do with two models and Toyota has a complete model range that makes a difference. Kia and Volvo are also in the list, of course. BMW is also doing well.

Toyota (3,979 copies) Tesla (3,957) Volvo (3,494) Kia (3,006) BMW (1,988)

Car sales March 2024: models

The Tesla Model Y remains as popular as ever. It is by far the most popular car to put on yellow plates last month. The Model Y was even more popular than all BMWs combined. The Model 3 benefits from the facelift, because it was number 2 last month. What is also striking is that the Toyota Aygo X is now the best-selling small car, ahead of the Hyundai i10 (619) and Kia Picanto (374). Finally, the internal Volvo battle is an interesting one, as the Volvo sold 1 more copy of the EX30 compared to the XC40. Yes, we Dutch love compact Volvos.

Tesla Model Y (2,386 copies) Tesla Model 3 (1,150) Toyota Aygo Volvo EX30 (1,173) Volvo XC40 (1,172)

What else stands out?

No one bought an Alfa Romeo Giulia, unfortunately. Or a Stelvio. The Audi A3 (232) is more popular than the BMW 1 Series (155) or Mercedes-Benz A-Class (191). There are no fewer than 12 lucky people who were able to receive their Fisker Ocean (at the old price, that is). At Jaguar there is no reason to party: they only sold 10 cars, including not a single I-PACE. Fortunately, the JLR importer was still able to deliver 304 Land Rovers.

Then in response to the excellent article by @jaapiyo about top-of-the-line sedans. Are those times behind us? The Audi A8 was not popular: one was sold, compared to 24 7 Series (plus 21 copies of the i7). Mercedes did 19 S-Classes and 24 EQSs. In Porsche (318) it is the Cayenne (285) that causes the chimney to smoke.

And what about the Chinese?

Finally, we take a look at the Chinese newcomers. Because where traditional European brands are struggling, the newcomers are doing poorly to reasonably well. There is no party at JAC (0) and Hongqi (0). Things went better at Nio (21), Zeekr (67), XPeng (93), BYD (171) and Lynk & Co (196). Regarding the latter: we don't know how many 01s will be returned now that they have increased their prices (again).

That's it for this bulletin!

Photo credits: yellow Volvo EX30 by @anoniemeautofan via Autoblog Spots!

