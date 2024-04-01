Women in mini tops and women with headscarves dance together in front of Istanbul's town hall on Sunday evening. Their newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has just finished his victory speech. There are campaign songs, Kurdish music and Turkish nationalist slogans. Young people dance with a beer in their hand and call for President Erdogan's resignation. An older woman wearing a headscarf wipes away a tear.

“This is the Imamoglu effect,” says Aleyna, a young woman dancing with two street musicians. “He wins because he knows how to bring people together. After the loss against Erdogan last year, this gives us hope. It's like a drug.”

Turkey's opposition won a historic victory in Sunday's local elections. The largest opposition party CHP not only managed to retain its power in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, but also conquered industrial cities such as Bursa and large parts of conservative Anatolia from President Erdogan's AKP. Nationally, the CHP became the largest party with almost 38 percent of the votes – for the first time since 1977.

President Erdogan immediately acknowledged his defeat on Sunday evening. His AKP won 35.5 percent of the votes, the lowest score in the more than 22 years that the party has been in power. This loss has several backgrounds: increasing inflation and poverty, the fact that Erdogan's supporters are more likely to cast protest votes in local elections than in presidential elections, and the gain of a small Islamist party (Yeniden Refah) that stole votes from the AKP.

No Russia or Iran

But this result also shows: Turkey can change when the opposition changes. Although Erdogan has broken down the Turkish rule of law and is throwing his opponents in jail, Turkey is not Russia or Iran. The fact that the CHP kept losing was largely due to the CHP itself. Instead of focusing on socio-economic themes that connect voters, the CHP has long shown disdain for Erdogan's supporters and has allowed itself to be provoked into a polarizing culture war.

Former CHP leader Kemal Kiliçdaroglu tried to change this, but was not the right person for it. The 75-year-old comes across as a friendly grandfather, not a leader. Moreover, as an Alevis he does not sit well with parts of Erdogan's Sunni supporters. It was not without reason that party members begged him last year to make Imamoglu or Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara, the presidential candidate, but Kiliçdaroglu put himself on the ballot and lost. Immediately afterwards, Imamoglu (52) started an internal revolt and put his ally Özgür Özel (49) forward to succeed Kiliçdaroglu after thirteen years of party leadership.

Also read

this report about the role of village heads in Turkey

That change is now paying off immediately. This time, the CHP won many provinces where Erdogan was voted instead of Kiliçdaroglu in the presidential elections, especially in Western Anatolia and the Black Sea region. In large cities, the party also won with much larger margins than in the previous local elections in 2019: in Ankara, Mayor Yavas was re-elected with almost twice as many votes as the AKP (60 against 30 percent), in Istanbul Imamoglu received 51 percent of the votes. and the AKP 39.5 percent.

In the long term, the CHP now has two strategic advantages over the AKP. While the 70-year-old president seems to be the only one who can pull the AKP ship, the CHP has no shortage of leaders. Yavas is known as an excellent administrator and does well among Turkish nationalists. Imamoglu is a campaign animal who, with his depolarizing tactics, attracts a broad spectrum of voters, from CHP members to AKP members to Kurds. The latter group also voted en masse for Imamoglu in Istanbul instead of the predominantly Kurdish party DEM.

From below

Moreover, the CHP can use the budgets and tens of thousands of staff of the newly conquered municipalities to build a campaign machine from the bottom up. That is exactly how the AKP operated more than twenty years ago, but the AKP party machine has been hollowed out in recent years by incompetent yes-men. “The organization no longer works,” a disappointed AKP voter told Turkish media outside the party office in Ankara on Sunday evening. “We have become used to luxury, we are no longer among the citizens.”

Erdogan promised “brave self-criticism” on Sunday evening, but faces major challenges. To save the economy after years of fiscal mismanagement, Erdogan appointed an orthodox finance minister last year, who significantly increased interest rates to get a grip on inflation. Erdogan said he wants to continue on that path, but in the short term this will hurt his supporters, because higher interest rates can lead to less growth and more unemployment.

Moreover, there is the new Islamist challenger. Yeniden Rafah, the small party of the son of Necmettin Erbakan (1926-2011, Erdogan's mentor in the 1990s), became Turkey's third party on Sunday with about 6 percent of the votes and the largest in former AKP strongholds as Urfa and Yozgat. This party denounces the self-enrichment of AKP directors as un-Islamic and demands, among other things, that Erdogan terminate the trade relationship with Israel. This form of opposition gnaws at the foundation of Erdogan's identity politics: the claim that he is the only option for devout Muslims.

Both ways

Erdogan can now go roughly two ways. If he chooses the promised path of self-criticism, he will try to patch up the AKP machine and look for new allies. Since his current coalition partner, the extreme nationalist MHP, received only 5 percent of the votes on Sunday, it is not inconceivable that Erdogan will eventually make advances towards the Kurds, as he did at the beginning of his career. The question is whether this can still work after years of repression, but many Kurds in the southeast are also skeptical about the CHP.

The other path is that of hardening, as Erdogan took after opposition success in 2015. In such a case he will continue to polarize, announce new operations against terrorists and throw political opponents in jail. However, it remains to be seen whether he will dare to do the latter with Imamoglu, against whom several lawsuits are already underway. After all, there is a good chance that this will strengthen Imamoglu's hero status – exactly as happened with Erdogan when he was deposed as mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s and sent to prison.

Whichever path Erdogan chooses, Imamoglu himself stuck to the tactic that made him great on Sunday evening: that of connection. “After all the years of polarization, a time of embrace has now begun,” the mayor said in his victory speech. “The language of respect and affection will prevail. And Istanbul will become the leader among world cities on the path to democracy.”