Manuel Pellegrini has several dilemmas on the table in the run-up to facing the final stretch of this League. He begins a path of five finals against Getafe in which he intends to dream of hunting for the positions that give the right to dispute the Champions League. And in his deck of cards he has numerous variants, mainly due to the long hangover of the Copa del Rey title. More than a week will have passed when his players take to the pitch this Monday to face Getafe, but the coach wants freshness and high-flying performance to measure the team’s ability to hold on to the last pending challenge.

Nor will there be reservations in Pellegrini’s plan. But yes, perhaps a special staging that balances efforts. Some players such as Bartra did not exercise these days at the same pace as the group, while key players such as Fekir, Canales and Álex Moreno finished the Cup final early due to various physical discomforts that come into play due to the large number of minutes in this campaign. Pellegrini wants to control these mechanisms, which will not hesitate to give air to the campus if it sees fit in Getafe. Pieces like Edgar, Guardado, Rodri or Tello aspire to have minuteswhile Rui Silva could return in goal after having less prominence in recent weeks.

In Heliopolis the dilemmas arise from the need to show the best competitive level after having guaranteed their presence in the Europa League of the next course. A ticket to the Champions League would give wings to the entity within the framework of a much simpler planning for this summer, without the existing need for some important footballers to leave the current squad. In Getafe, Pellegrini accepts the umpteenth challenge. And he has many dilemmas to transform his desire to fulfill it.