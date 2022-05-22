Among the sectors that seem to have benefited from the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world for two abundant years there is also that of rental. The structural changes linked to the economic situation, the transformation of the relationship with the car, the transition underway towards electrification, the increase in fixed costs and vehicle maintenance, the shortage of electronic components that lengthens the delivery times of new models: all factors which have only closely affected the world of rental, which is destined to grow further in the coming years.

As reported by Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning, the global short- and long-term rental market is estimated for 2027 with a worth more than 100 billion euros. A concrete example of the trend in this sector concerns Hertz, which after ordering 100,000 Tesla last year announced its willingness to buy 65,000 high-performance electric cars of the Polestar brand, to rent them first in Europe and then in North America for an order that can be worth around 3 billion euros. The newspaper highlights how more and more partnerships are emerging between manufacturers and rental operators: a protagonist in this sense also Stellantiswhich has reached an agreement with BMW and Mercedes-Benz to acquire their Share Now car sharing service which will allow Free2move, the mobility subsidiary of Stellantis, to establish itself in 14 new European cities.

From rental to sharing, then, the step is short. Flee, for example, presented a service that allows you to create a community through the MyFlee app that invites friends or colleagues to use your car when it is not in use, while Virtuo, a 100% digital and on-demand app, is electrifying its own. fleet and has seen a growth of 40% in recent months. In short, a period that appears floral for all operators in the sector: the rental has no intention of stopping.