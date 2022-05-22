When his wife dies, Michiel Soullié (40) turns the switch. As the only surviving parent of his son, he still has a while to come – and thus lose the necessary kilos. It is also time that he, as a nurse specialist, assumes an exemplary role for his patients, he believes. However, he never expected that he would lose 40 kilos in six months through a few simple adjustments in his life. His network on LinkedIn is equally astonishing.

