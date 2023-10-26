Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

Mercedes AMG offers the six-cylinder variant of the GLE now also as Plug-in hybrid at. The luxury SUV and its coupé offshoot get by with the combination 3.0 liter petrol engine and electric motor with a system output of 400 kW/544 hp and thus top the non-hybridized version by 109 hp. The system torque is 750 Nm. The all-wheel drive accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. If the 100 kW/136 hp electric drive works alone, the top speed is 140 km/h. The electric range is given as 80 to 87 kilometers. It is loaded 31.2 kWh battery with 11 kW ACa fast charging connection with 60 kW is also available as an option.

The price list for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, as the model is called in its full name, starts at 125,500 euros for the SUV, the coupe is available 134,000 euros.