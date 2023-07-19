There car review has a precise deadline and time rules to keep in mind. It is a periodic monitoring to verify it vehicle status and the suitability to continue driving on our roads. It is important to know that if you circulate with an expired MOT you risk a fine.

So let’s see how to do it MOT check of a car.

Car inspection check, check how often it expires

To avoid getting a fine for overdue inspection, let’s see now how often the revision control is to be carried out.

New vehicle and used vehicle more than 4 years old | On a new vehicle, the inspection must be done for the first time after four years from the first registration and subsequently every two.

Here’s what the law says: “must be prepared within four years from the date of first registration and subsequently every two years, the inspection of cars, motor vehicles used for the transport of things or for special use with a total mass when fully loaded not exceeding 3.5 tons and motor vehicles for mixed transport. Since 2003, these deadlines have also applied to motor vehicles and mopeds”.

Always do the MOT check to avoid any surprises at the checkpoint

For example, if our car was registered on May 10, 2022the first revision must be carried out by May 31, 2026 while the subsequent ones must be carried out by May 31, 2028The May 31, 2030 and so on.

The historic carsi.e. those over thirty years of age or belonging to a historical register they must undergo review every two yearswith the same methods used for the other vehicles.

Expiration check

To check the review deadline check the coupon located behind the Registration certificate booklet. Or online on the Motorist Portal. If we find out that we have the revision expired we must do it by the last day of the month in which the review was carried out.

Revisions can be made in more than 5,000 authorized workshops or in all the offices of the Vehicle registration. To check the latest revision online, you can consult the website of the Automotive Portal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Here you have to click on the menu “Check Latest Revision”enter the type of vehicle (motor vehicle, motor vehicle, moped or trailer), the registration number and lastly resolve a Security Captcha code.

Once you have entered the required data, just click on “Research” to find out if the vehicle in question is in compliance with the car inspection. On the Motorist’s Portal it is also possible to know the real km of the cara very useful data if we are negotiating the purchase of a used vehicle.

Self expiring review, exceptions

The general rule on the expiry of car inspections has very specific exceptions. Some vehicles by law must be reviewed annuallyor those intended for the transport of people with more than nine seats including that of the driver.

More frequent MOT checks for vehicles carrying more than 9 people

Then again the vehicles used for transport of things or for special use of total mass with full load exceeding 3.5 tons, of trailers with gross laden weight exceeding 3.5 tonnesof the Taxifrom the ambulancesof the vehicles used for hire with driver and atypical vehicles.

Certificate or inspection coupon

After doing the review, the workshops are required to issue a certificate confirming the check. There are two types of information on this document: car identification data (or of the motorbike) e outcome information of the control. Below all the data on the car inspection certificate

the vehicle registration plate;

the chassis number;

the category of the vehicle;

the mileage recorded at the time of the check;

the date and place of the review;

the name of the center that carried out the audit;

the outcome of the check;

the date of the next check or the expiry date of the current certificate.

The vehicle’s km are also on the inspection slip

