The rapid depletion of the sum allocated by the Government for the most popular cars is foreseeable. Still large portions of the limits assigned to the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles remain available
In the late afternoon of February 6, the funds available to request incentives for new cars whose approved CO2 emissions fall within the range from 61 to 135 g/km, therefore the most popular and requested models, corresponding to internal combustion only engines, officially ran out. , mild hybrid or full hybrid. It was 150 million euros, which could be requested from 10 January 2023 for purchase orders executed from 1 January. On the other hand, approximately 174 million are still available for the purchase of cars from 0 to 20 grams (therefore only electric ones) and 219 million for cars with 21 to 60 grams per kilometer of carbon dioxide (consequently, only plug-in hybrids ). Around eight million still exist for car sharing and rental on plug-in hybrids. As for two-wheelers, there are still over 12 million to purchase electric motorcycles and mopeds. Finally, almost 15 million are still available for commercial vehicles.
FINISHED THERMAL CAR INCENTIVES
It was two thousand euros for those who scrapped a car up to the Euro 4 emission class, buying a new car with 61 to 135 grams of CO2 per kilometre. They finished in 30 business days. The market trend that emerged a year ago is therefore confirmed: funds for internal combustion vehicles run out very quickly, while those for electric and plug-in hybrids remain largely underused. The total amount of funds allocated for the Ecobonus is 630 million euros. There are also another 40 million available to install domestic charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, therefore wallboxes or columns: it is 1,500 euros for single homes and 8,000 for condominiums.
