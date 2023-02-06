In the late afternoon of February 6, the funds available to request incentives for new cars whose approved CO2 emissions fall within the range from 61 to 135 g/km, therefore the most popular and requested models, corresponding to internal combustion only engines, officially ran out. , mild hybrid or full hybrid. It was 150 million euros, which could be requested from 10 January 2023 for purchase orders executed from 1 January. On the other hand, approximately 174 million are still available for the purchase of cars from 0 to 20 grams (therefore only electric ones) and 219 million for cars with 21 to 60 grams per kilometer of carbon dioxide (consequently, only plug-in hybrids ). Around eight million still exist for car sharing and rental on plug-in hybrids. As for two-wheelers, there are still over 12 million to purchase electric motorcycles and mopeds. Finally, almost 15 million are still available for commercial vehicles.