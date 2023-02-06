KOEI TECMO And TASTE have released some news regarding the game mechanics of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

During our adventure we will happen to explore various regions of the game world, which is why we will need to create some operational bases for our characters. In every region it will be possible create an Atelier and customize it, based on our choices this will provide us with bonuses for exploration, for the collection of materials or for synthesis. Within each Atelier we will also be able to raise the Puniwhich will change appearance based on the food we feed them, and which it will be possible to send around to collect materials.

But it will not be the only basic typology at our disposal. In the various play areas it will in fact be possible to create gods camp around the fire thanks to which our group will be able to rest and eat the delicious dishes cooked by Ryza. We will be able to get new recipes by completing side missions, and each of them will grant the group valuable bonuses in battle. Through the camps it will also be possible sleep to change the time of day and make different enemies appear.

Last, but not least, the new system of secondary missions present in this third chapter. In the various regions of the game world we will in fact be able to obtain the World Questsparticular missions that will not only allow us to discover more information about protagonists and important places but that once completed they will radically change the appearance of some areas of the game.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images dedicated to the game including a beautiful new artwork created by Toridamon. I also remind you that Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be available in Europe from next March 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: KOEI TECMO, GUST Street Gematsu