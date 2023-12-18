PlayStation apparently prohibits there game resale by users, regardless of whether they are physical products on disc or digital: the rule is reported in the official terms of use of the Sony platform and only now has anyone noticed it.
Specifically, article 7.1 of the document, which regulates the resale of software, states: “Reselling disc games or digital games is prohibitedunless expressly authorized by our company and possibly the publisher, if the game is published by another company.”
It is clear and evident that this is a largely disregarded rule over the years, in all territories, and we should understand exactly when it was included in the PlayStation terms of use, also to be able to contextualize it.
Not a new question
We were talking about the timing: the document that includes the terms of use of PlayStation has been last updated December 2022so not who knows how long ago, but no one felt the need to review that specific article.
As it is stated, the rule would perhaps have made sense at the beginning of the PS4 generation, when resale and indeed Sony capitalized on the theme to deal a couple of important “communicative” blows to Xbox, which basically wanted to ban the second-hand market.
After that, as you will remember, the rather fierce reactions from the community pushed both companies to renounce any regulation in this sensewithout prejudice to the presence of this article in the current PlayStation terms of use.
We have reached out to Sony for comment on the matter.
#PlayStation #prohibits #resale #games #official #terms
Leave a Reply