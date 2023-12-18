PlayStation apparently prohibits there game resale by users, regardless of whether they are physical products on disc or digital: the rule is reported in the official terms of use of the Sony platform and only now has anyone noticed it.

Specifically, article 7.1 of the document, which regulates the resale of software, states: “Reselling disc games or digital games is prohibitedunless expressly authorized by our company and possibly the publisher, if the game is published by another company.”

It is clear and evident that this is a largely disregarded rule over the years, in all territories, and we should understand exactly when it was included in the PlayStation terms of use, also to be able to contextualize it.