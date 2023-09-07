gThe eyes of the world on France: tomorrow, at the Stade de France in Paris, with the hosts challenging the All Blacks, the tenth oval World Cup begins. Until the final on October 28, 48 matches are scheduled in 51 days and 9 cities. The event, less than 11 months before the start of the Olympics, is universal. Yesterday, with the announcement of the starting line-ups for the opening match, the news that Moefana and Lienert-Brown will replace the weakened Danty and Jordie Barrett at first center immediately went around the world. In the same group as the two super powers is Italy, making their debut on Saturday in Saint Etienne with Namibia. And in Italy there is a player who has the spotlight on him: Ange Capuozzo. The 24-year-old full-back/wing appreciated at all latitudes was born and raised in Grenoble: Bourgoin, the headquarters of the blue rally since Sunday and throughout the tournament, is 60 kilometers away.