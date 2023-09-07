Straight and reverse: previews and guests for today, September 7, 2023

This evening, Thursday 7 September 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4 it returns Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program with the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more at the centre. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? What are the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

In the first meeting of the season Paolo Del Debbio interviews the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini on economic, political and social issues with all the challenges that the Government will have to face. During the evening, an insight into the growing cost of living that is putting Italians back from vacation in difficulty.

Finally, an interview with General Roberto Vannacci after the controversy of recent weeks for his book “The world upside down”. Among the many guests who will accompany Paolo Del Debbio: Maurizio Gasparri, Michele Gubitosa, Paola De Micheli, Isabella Tovaglieri, Davide Faraone and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 7 September 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial television). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediset Play.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.