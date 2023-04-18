During the night the bear JJ4 was captured.

This morning, at 10 in the Palazzo della Provincia Autonoma in Trento, the president Maurizio Fugatti and the councilor Giulia Zanotelli will take stock of the issue.

The news was released this morning by the Province, all the details – reads a statement – will be disseminated in a press conference convened for 10.

The order of the governor Maurizio Fugatti provided for the killing of the bear, but this did not take place in compliance with the indication of the Tar of Trento, which had accepted the appeal of the environmentalists. Now the fate of the animal is linked to the opinion of Ispra which will have to evaluate the situation.

However, according to the Tar decree, “all the conditions for the legitimate issuing” of the ordinance appear to exist at present. In the event of the capture of Jj4 – specifies the Tar – the she-bear “should be imprisoned pending the acquisition of a formal opinion rendered by Ispra regarding the need for her suppression” or the possibility “of her eventual transfer to another site external to the Trentino Alto Adige region”. The opinion “must be given within five days of capture”, while the suppression can take place “only in the case of proven danger to the personnel employed in the operations”. The council chamber for the joint discussion of the precautionary incident is set for May 11th.

#Captured #night #Jj4 #bear #Casteller #culling #order #pending #animal