Ready for the counter-offensive: a British Challenger 2 main battle tank handed over to the Ukrainian army. © IMAGO / Cover Images

According to a report, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is imminent. The Russian army is to be attacked in the Donbass.

Donetsk/Luhansk – Is the long-awaited counter-offensive by the defenders in the Ukraine war imminent? This thesis is now presented by the American news magazine Newsweek and refers to Russian media in his report.

Accordingly, the counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian army should not take place in the south of the country, but from the Coming northeast towards Donbass and the big city of Luhansk along the Russian border.

The Ukrainian military is “secretly” gathering forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region for a push into the embattled Donbass, writes Newsweek citing Russian media. The Ukrainian counter-offensive may be in the early stages, the report said.

There are increasing signs that the counter-offensive is heading in this direction, while Kiev had promised absolute secrecy. As the ZDF recently reported that the Russian army has been carrying out intensive fortification work in the Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions for a long time. According to satellite images, hundreds of kilometers of trenches were dug, combined in places with rows of concrete “dragon teeth”. These are intended to make the respective terrain impassable for tanks.

Ukraine War: Russian defenses on Sumy and Kharkiv borders

As well as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) citing maps by Brady Africk of the Washington think tank American Enterprise Institute, US analysts have discovered defensive lines on Russian territory near the borders of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. Both cities are located in the extreme northeast of Ukraine, which would support the thesis of an advance from this direction.

Loud Newsweek Russian colonel and military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told the state news agency TASS that Ukrainian forces would reinforce their units around the city of Kupyansk, southeast of Kharkiv “to carry out a strike”. That would also fit with the thesis that from Kharkiv it should go along the Russian border to Luhansk. As a result, supplies for the pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass could also be cut off from Russia.

Further, the US Institute for the Study of War, a much-cited think tank, wrote in an April 14 analysis, based on Russian sources, that Ukrainian forces were already attacking “rear areas” in Luhansk. In preparation for a major attack?

Ukraine War: Apparently the bad weather delayed the counter-offensive

Recently, the bad weather had been noisy Washington Post counter-offensive delayed. Kiev also awaited the delivery of further heavy weapons from the western allies. For example, 30 M109 self-propelled howitzers arrived in Ukraine from Italy at the weekend.

The rainy season, also known as “Rasputiza” in Ukraine, made the ground in many places impassable for the main battle tanks delivered from the West. For example: “Spring means mud,” explained a Ukrainian commander in Donetsk Oblast at the end of February to the TV station ntv.

Ready for action: British Challenger 2 tanks in Ukraine. © IMAGO / Cover Images

Ukraine war: Kharkiv counter-offensive towards Luhansk?

Another indication: in early April, the Ukrainian army apparently bombed Russian territory for the first time. Specifically, these are said to have been Russian positions in Belgorod Oblast on the border with the Kharkiv region. So that fighting in the northern Donbass cannot be influenced by artillery from there? (pm)