Arlington, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team let go of the qualification of the Concacaf Nations League today against USAwho extends his dominion over the Tricolor after winning for the third edition in a row the championship of the zone of North America, Central America and of Caribbean.

Jaime Lozano did not have the resources to compete against the 'Team USA'which remains undefeated under the instructions of Gregg Berhalter (10-3-0) in direct elimination matches.

The night in Arlington, Texas It will be a complete nightmare for the Mexican team. Once again he will have to process the defeat against his staunch sports rival, but it will take time to heal, because in the AT&T Stadium Not just any match was played, but a final and once again the trophy will be in the showcases of the Stars and Stripes.

The exhibition of Mexico He left a lot to say and for losing the championship without putting his hands in the TUDN journalistDavid Faitelson, without hesitation, launched himself against the Mexican Soccer for this new failure.

Mexico succumbed to the United States

Twitter Mexican National Team

«New failure of the mexican soccer…Here is the result of the decisions that our “brilliant” managers have made… And nothing happens and nothing is done…”, he stated in 'X'.

In the same way, the commentator attacked both the players like the coach, Jaime Lozanowho suffered his first defeat against USA and could not command Mexico to consecrate champion of the Nations League this Sunday.

«It is what there is… And what there is, with all due respect, is not enough, it is not useful… mexican soccer remains in crisis almost 500 days after the world…”, he pointed David Faitelson.

Publication by David Faitelson about the Tricolor

Twitter David Faitelson

“There is no football players and there is not coach…Mexican soccer is “f*****”…” he stated.

