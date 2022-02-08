Sinaloa.- Due to the change of epidemiological traffic light to Orangethe Captaincy of Altata HarborNavolato, starts up some preventive measures against Covid-19.

Through a statement, the port captain, Alejandro Apodaca Muñoz, reports that vessels with nautical, marine and private tourist permits will be able to carry out their recreational activities by limiting their capacity to 50 percent of passengers authorized in their national security certificate. .

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today February 08 on Covid-19

Other mandatory recommendations are: maintain a healthy distance of at least 1.5 meters in their boats, permanent use of face masks, provide passengers with antibacterial gel at the time of boarding and have the sanitizing mat on the dock before boarding.