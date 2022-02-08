Afghanistan Swiss Foreign Ministry: A Taliban delegation will visit Geneva this week

According to Swiss media, the 10-member Taliban delegation was called to the country by an organization called Geneva Call.

A delegation of Taliban representatives will visit Geneva to discuss the humanitarian situation and human rights in Afghanistan with the Swiss authorities and international organizations.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said this on Tuesday. According to the ministry, the visit does not mean that the Taliban regime will be recognized, but representatives of the ministry will also meet with the delegation this week.

“The members of the delegation will discuss access to humanitarian aid for the population in need, the protection of humanitarian actors and respect for human rights,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told AFP.

The Taliban came to power in mid-August after the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Since then, Afghanistan has been on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

UN Secretary – General Antonio Guterres in January, called on the United States and the World Bank to release the funds frozen in Afghanistan to prevent the worsening of the “nightmare in Afghanistan”.

Last during the week, the Taliban regime’s foreign minister claimed the international recognition of the Islamist extremism was converging.

“As for the recognition of (the Taliban), we have moved closer to that goal,” the minister Amir Khan Agaqi said AFP in an interview with the news agency. So far, no state has officially recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

