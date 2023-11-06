Dom, the boy trapped in the cave in Thailand commits suicide

The 17 year old Duangpetch Promthep – the young captain of the team soccer got trapped in a cave Thailand – would have taken his own life at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester where he arrived in August 2022. The boy was found dead on 12 February and after an investigation that lasted months, confirmation of the suicide seems to have arrived. The investigations revealed no evidence to indicate the involvement of third parties in the death: too much media pressure appears to be behind the boy’s suffering.

According to what the psychologist who followed him after the accident told the Times, “Dom didn’t want to be in the spotlight. He didn’t like people looking for him or asking him about the cave story. He complained that his privacy was not being protected.” The boy had won a scholarship from the Zico Foundation and went to England to follow his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Then his tragic death.

“Our entire campus community remains united in pain to the familyto Dom’s friends and former teammates. As a college, the health and well-being of our students is our top priority,” explained Ian Smith, principal of the Brooke House College Football Academy, as reported by the BBC. “We have of robust systems safeguard which enable us to provide appropriate support to students when needed, and we keep these systems under constant review so that we can do everything possible to provide the necessary support to every child. Since this tragedy, our dedicated pastoral team has continued to provide support to students and colleagues. Dom will always remain part of the Brooke House family and will be greatly missed,” she concluded.

He became famous because as captain of the young football team “Wild Boars” having been stuck for 17 days in one of the largest caves in Thailand, she had encouraged the youngest members of the team while waiting for help. In 2018, the fate of Duangpetch Promthep, his eleven teammates and his coach had moved and kept the whole world in suspense: stuck in the cave, for days they had eaten nothing and only drank rainwater. Found by British divers four kilometers from the entrance, trapped in the waters which suddenly rose due to the rains monsoon, had been salted with a massive rescue operation that had cost the life of one of the rescuers. The story was told in a documentary on Netflix (“The Trapped 13: How We Survived”) and a film, Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard.

