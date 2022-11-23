Quentin Tarantino’s problem with Marvel becomes news again. After revealing that he would never make movies for the MCU, now the famous director aroused controversy again by saying that studio actors aren’t real movie stars and emphasized the current situation in Hollywood. What did the filmmaker imply?

At 59 years old, Tarantino has already declared himself a fan of Peppa Pig and is still waiting to cook his tenth and last film before saying goodbye to the seventh art completely. However, it seems that he still has plenty of time to talk about the industry.

In an interview for the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, Quentin implied that despite more than 10 years working at Marvel, neither Chris Evans nor Chris Hemsworth are stars.

Tarantino is an Oscar winner and considered one of the great directors and screenwriters of Hollywood. Photo: AFP

“Part of the ‘Marvelization’ of Hollywood is that you have everyone These actors who have become famous playing these characters, but they are not movie stars.” explained. “Captain America is the star or Thor is the star”, added.

The filmmaker believes that it is really the “franchise characters who become stars”, but not those who bring them to life on the big screen.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth as Captain America and Thor. Photo: Marvel Studios

Tarantino’s real problem with Marvel

Despite the above comments, Quentin Tarantino also clarified that he doesn’t hate Marvel and has summarized that his lack of emotion for his movies is due more than anything to his age.

“Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” he revealed. If these movies came out when I was twenty, I’d be damn happy. And I would absolutely love them.”