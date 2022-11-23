The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, this Tuesday (22), the temporary and emergency use of two bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 from the company Pfizer. Approved vaccines are for use as a booster dose in the population from age 12. With the approval of Anvisa, the vaccines can now be used in Brazil, but the Ministry of Health has not yet reported whether it has negotiated with Pfizer the purchase of doses of the bivalent vaccine.

Bivalent vaccines offer protection against more than one strain of a virus. THE Bivalent BA1 protects against the original variant and the Omicron BA1 variant. THE Bivalent BA4/BA5 protects against the original variant and the Omicron BA4/BA5 variant.

According to Anvisa’s reporting director, Meiruze Freitas, the objective of boosting with the bivalent vaccine is to expand the specific immune response to the Ômicron variant and improve the protection of the population “However, people, especially the highest risk groups, should not delay their booster vaccination already planned to wait for access The bivalent vaccine, as all approved booster vaccines help to improve protection against severe cases and death from Covid-19”, says the director.

The bivalent vaccine is an updated version of the initial monovalent vaccine against Covid-19. The monovalent has only fragments of the original Sars-CoV-2 virus and the bivalent has fragments of the original virus updated with fragments of the Omicron variant. The United States, Europe and Canada already use the bivalent vaccine and it showed an immune response about 50% greater than that of the monovalent vaccine.

“A vaccine with a better immune response is important against severe forms of the disease. Currently, in the world, there is a greater circulation of the Ômicron variant in relation to the original variant. It is nothing new to update vaccines. The vaccine against Covid-19 is already three years old and its effectiveness is decreasing, but that does not mean that it is not good, it just needs to be updated ”, explains infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio.

According to the doctor, there is no vaccination schedule against Covid-19 because it is a disease without seasonality. “What we do know is that the more up-to-date the vaccine is, the better”, completes the infectologist.

There is no forecast for the arrival of the bivalent vaccine in Brazil, but the president of the Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Renato Kfouri, believes that vaccination against Covid-19 next year should be with the updated immunizer.

“It is necessary to continue with the current vaccines against the mild and severe forms of the disease, it is a guarantee that we will avoid complications, evolutions to hospitalizations and deaths. It is also important to finish the vaccination schedule, it is unacceptable to still have people immunized with less than three doses. Over 12 years old, everyone must have at least three doses and the fourth dose over 18 years old. Against Ômicron, having only two doses means not being protected”, warns Kfouri.