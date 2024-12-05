Capgemini announced this Thursday the formalization of the acquisition of Syniti, a company specialized in corporate data management software and services, once all regulatory requirements have been met. The global team of more than 1,200 data-focused experts will strengthen Capgemini’s data-driven digital business transformation services, especially large-scale SAP transformations such as the move to SAP S/4HANA. The amount of the operation has not been disclosed.

The Syniti company is specialized in managing complex data initiatives, data migration and information governance for some of the largest companies in the world. Its team has experience in sectors such as health sciences, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, consumer products and retail, and automotive. Examples of the business-critical transformation projects it supports include complex ERP data migration and consolidation efforts, including the move to SAP S/4HANA, cloud migration, support for mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and data compliance requirements.

Additionally, Syniti Knowledge Platform is a unified, cloud-based data management platform designed to break down the silos that have traditionally defined the enterprise data management space, providing a collaboration platform that all business actors can leverage to drive successful and recurring business transformation initiatives. Syniti Knowledge Platform is an application endorsed by SAP that has also been marketed as SAP Solution Extension under the name SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti for almost a decade, according to company sources.

Aiman ​​Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Groupassures that “Syniti and Capgemini share the philosophy that digital transformation will always require data transformation to drive critical business benefits.” In this way, he adds, “Syniti will increase our capabilities to meet growing customer demand for complex data migrations, an important focus for organizations seeking to obtain more value from their enterprise data thanks to generative AI.”

Kevin Campbell, CEO of Synitinow part of Capgemini, explains that the two organizations “have recognized the importance of data and how data quality is critical to the success of digital transformation.” In that sense, “Syniti was recently named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List.