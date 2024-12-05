EXTERNAL CONTENT
The most complete, easy and efficient service on the market, an exceptional bridge between buyers and sellers
Zen Market perfectly represents what a ‘proxy’ service is: a web platform that works as an intermediary between buyers and sellers, an effective way to optimize processes, ensure payments and deliveries… in short, to ensure that the process does not have no problem.
At ZenMarket you can buy in the main stores in Japan (Amazon, Mercari, Rakuma, Rakuten, Yahoo! Auction, etc.) and any other Japanese online store, as long as their products are allowed in Spain and can be sent through the mail. In these cases, simply copy and paste the link of an item into the search bar of the official ZenMarket website and the purchasing team will quote and purchase them.
Other advantages of using ZenMarket
– You have 60 days free, plus 30 days at an additional cost (in total 90 days) to gather all purchases made in different stores in ZenMarket warehouses, and then send them together in a single package. This way you can save on shipping costs and it is possible to receive all the products together.
– The platform has support in Spanish thanks to a team of Spanish speakers willing to provide solutions and help to all people.
– In the case of Spain, ZenMarket is registered in the IOSS (Import One-Stop Shop) system, so through its system it is possible to pay the tax in advance for products with a value of less than 150 euros. This speeds up the delivery process and eliminates additional commissions that could be applied if the procedure is carried out by Correos or any other intermediary.
– Membership code: for ABC readers, ZenMarket has a special welcome code that gives 1,000 ZenPoint points to new users who register (normally, it is 500). These points can be used to cover international shipping costs. 1 ZenPoint is equivalent to 1 yen, which is used to pay shipping costs. The affiliation code is: es-abc. New users can register in this direction.
How it works
– In general, the ZenMarket service consists of 2 payments (which sometimes raises doubts among users):
a/ The user pays for the products so that they arrive at the ZenMarket warehouses. Users have 60 days of free storage, which is ideal for those who buy from many stores and want to ship all their products together (after this period, an additional charge is made).
b/ The user pays for the shipping of their products: once all the products that the user wants to receive together arrive at the ZenMarket warehouses, the user can put together a package and then pay for the shipping, since at this point they already have the information necessary to determine its cost (size and weight of the products). The user can send their products in one or multiple packages.
Information of interest
Information on how to buy in Spain
Complete guide to buying at ZenMarket
Zen Market on social networks
Zen Market Communities
#Zen #Market #Shopping #Broker #Japan #Websites
Leave a Reply