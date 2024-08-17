Monster Hunter Wilds is positioned as one of the strongest games for 2025. Although we still don’t have a clear idea of ​​when this title will be available, Capcom recently shared a couple of videos focusing on some new and classic mechanics that we will see in this installment.

Through its official YouTube account, Capcom shared three new videos about the mechanics that we will find in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first of these is focused on general elements, where the following stands out: Slinger, which gives us the opportunity to pick up items and also works as a slingshot. Likewise, we can see the Seikrets in action, these are a mount, which represent an evolution of what was seen in Monster Hunter Rise.

The second video is focused on Focus Modea skill that allows us to discover the weak points of monsters when defeating them, making future battles much easier.

Finally, We also get a look at the Great Sworda classic weapon in the series. This one is still slow and high-powered, although Capcom seems to have made a couple of modifications.

There is no release date at the moment, but it is expected that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In related topics, the possible release date of this title has been leaked. Likewise, you can learn more about this title here.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to play Monster Hunter Wilds. This is one of my most anticipated titles of next year, and I can’t wait to see how Capcom evolves all the ideas we saw in World and RiseThis might be the best game in the series.

Via: Capcom