The Civil Guard certifies that the attorney general changed his telephone number a week after the Supreme Court opened the case against him

The Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard has sent a report to the Supreme Court in which it explains that Álvaro García Ortiz, attorney general of the State, changed his mobile phone terminal on October 23. A few days after the court opened a case against him for revealing secrets and a week before Judge Ángel Hurtado sent investigators to the Prosecutor’s Office to seize his phones and emails. The Civil Guard did not find anything on those terminals and the Prosecutor’s Office alleged that the change of telephone number had taken place based on an internal security and data protection procedure.

The UCO agents went to García Ortiz’s office on October 30 by order of Judge Hurtado to look for any message or email from the last seven months that made reference to the possible data leak of the Alberto González Amador tax fraud case. , partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Supreme Court is investigating whether an email was leaked from the Prosecutor’s Office in which his lawyer admitted to the Prosecutor’s Office two tax crimes.

The agents intercepted García Ortiz’s phones and email accounts but did not find anything relevant to the investigation. Zero WhatsApp messages and fifty emails, only one of which referred to the case of Alberto González Amador, without revealing data about the possible leak. The judge then asked the UCO for more details about the phones used by the attorney general.

To date, the Prosecutor’s Office has alleged that the attorney general changed terminals following a normal internal procedure for data protection and confidential information. Now it has been the UCO that has delivered a report to the judge in which it explains that it has two telephone numbers and that “the start of activity” of the “IMSIs linked to the IMEIs” is October 23, 2024. “ That is to say, there would have been a change of telephone terminal on that day with respect to the aforementioned cards.”

The term IMSI stands for International Mobile Subscriber Identity. This is a unique 15-digit number that appears on the SIM card and is used to identify a mobile telephone subscriber.

The Supreme Court publicly announced on October 16, a few days before, that the Criminal Chamber had opened a case to investigate whether the attorney general or the senior prosecutor of Madrid had participated in the leak of Alberto González Amador’s confession. A week after the telephone change reported by the UCO, Judge Hurtado placed the case under summary secrecy and sent the Civil Guard to both of their offices to look for evidence of the leak.