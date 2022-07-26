From the next July 29 the trial version of SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE, which will allow players to experience the first bars of the game and then import the data saved in the full version of the title, due out in just under a month. A few days in advance we tried the aforementioned demo on PlayStation 5 come on Nintendo Switch and before offering you our definitive opinions during the review phase, we are here to analyze our first impressions of a title rather awaited by fans of the franchise. Mobile Suit Gundam.

With a rich list of productions behind it and a new television series arriving next October, the Gundam saga continues to enjoy incredible success around the world. (but a little less in Italy). The current generation of consoles has still seen little in terms of gaming for this franchise and SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE sounds like a great title for anyone looking to enjoy solo and multiplayer fun, similar to what we’ve enjoyed in the past Gundam Breaker (but not with the bad New Gundam Breakerthe only one officially arrived in Europe).

From Gundam Breaker this new title inherits part of the game structure, but replaces the battles between GUNPLA with a virtual dimension in which all the universes of the Gundam series convey, from Universal Century toAfter Colonyfrom the Cosmic Era toA.Dfrom the Future Century to the Post Disasterand so on.

In SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE we will step into the shoes of an original protagonist, Alka Adonisdriving the Gatheroad squadron on the battlefields of the infamous One Year War. The purpose of the Gatheroads was to collect data to refine the units GMhowever Alka will find herself catapulted into an alternate dimension called Universe G. Here, following the instructions of two operators (Juno And Sakura) and a noisy one Haro, will be called to travel between the different timelines of Gundam animated productions to find anomalies and bring history back to its normalcy. For example, in the first mission set in the original series, the Gouf by Ramba Ral to the assault of White Base is inexplicably replaced by the Gundam Barbatos piloted by Mikazuki Auguscoming from the timeline of IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS.

The game structure will then ask us to address these temporal anomalies, but also to try our hand at missions in which the plot of the various Gundam series proceeds following its natural course. Our team of Super Deformed Mobile Suit it will consist of three elements, which in single player are controlled by the CPU, but which, if necessary, can be replaced by two human players, after opening a multiplayer session from the appropriate menu item.

Initially we will have basic units such as GM And Zaku II, but by facing the missions we will be able to “collect data” on the enemy units present within it, until we unlock the unit in question and we can use it personally or entrust it to one of our partners. In the demo, for example, we will be able to use Guntank, Guncannon And Sunas well as the already mentioned Barbatos (sixth form). All units can be upgraded with an experience point system and with additional parts, which will allow us, for example, to activate the self-guard and additional skills.

Our unit on the battlefield will be able to move in an agile and reactive way, using a wide range of movements and attacks to thin out the enemy platoons. Normal and special melee attackexecutable with square And triangle (on PlayStation), aerial combos, ranged attack with the main firearm (R2)as well as secondary weapons activated with R1 or L1finally thespecial attack which can be released by simultaneously pressing R1 + L1 after filling the appropriate indicator. In case of need, moreover, we can cure ourselves by holding down the D-Pad down, and the same we can do with our fallen allies, by approaching them and holding the same command. All the Mobile Suit that we can unlock and use in the full game will be divided into three types: Wrestlersor those specialized in close range attacks; Snipers, that is, units suitable for ranged combat with long-range firearms; in the end Universalmore balanced units suitable for every situation.

On PlayStation 5, SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE it really is a feast for the eyes. 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, environments, and very accurate polygonal models, with mirrors of water with realistic reflections and particle effects to accompany the explosions. Unfortunately it doesn’t appear that the specific features of the DualSense will be exploited in a particular way, but for a final judgment we reserve the right to try the full version close to the release. On Nintendo Switchalthough the game is just as enjoyable, we will have to give up the fluidity of the home console versionwith a frame rate that reaches a maximum of 30 FPS in portable mode and on TV, as well as with a decidedly low resolution, especially in the handheld counterpart.

Waiting for the next one to arrive 25 Augustday on which SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE will be available on the digital stores of all major platforms, it will be possible to play the demo until the end of the first chapter of the story, which will involve the One Year Warthe army of the Tekkadan and even a foray of characters and Mobile Suits from Gundam Wing. They will not fail original units created specifically for this game, of which we can already get a taste in this demo, and until now the curiosity is still great: Battle Alliance gameplay remembers that of Gundam Breakerbut without the da component “Hunting game” which allowed us to customize our units with parts obtained in the field, and for this reason it may be less appealing for enthusiasts. The fluidity and simplicity of the controls, however, play in its favor and what we can hope is that the roster is well fed and allows a wide choice among the countless Mobile Suits coming from the over 25 productions already confirmed for the full game.

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, but no cross-platform functionality has been confirmed at this time. The physical version of the game will be available only in the Asian territories, but we do not know for sure if those containing the English language will also contain the Italian one, such as the digital edition that will be distributed in Europe and whose adaptation, at least as far as we have been able to ascertain from the demo, was created with particular attention to the source material.

Will you play the SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE demo too? What units would you like to find and use in the game? Let us know in the comments!