Today the franchise resident Evil is having a boom of the highest, this is due to the launch of village a little over a year ago, the same thing that had a second wind thanks to the expansion months ago. For its part, the remake of the fourth part is also under development, and despite this, some fans are missing other installments.

Specifically, a group of creators has been working for years on a remake of code veronica, a game that for many means a canonical installment that should not be forgotten. As of today, there was already a playable demo of the title, in addition to also doing a kind of test to place the first RE with the current view behind the shoulder.

However, something that had to happen yes or yes was that Capcom will throw the project at them, especially because it is becoming more relevant worldwide, so the group has declared that they are done with these creations. This with a message through Twitter in which they thank and also apologize for the disappointment of those who were waiting for the final version.

Code Veronica and Resident Evil fan remakes are officially canceled by Capcom.

We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment. All info on the developer discord. Thank you.

It is worth mentioning that Capcom had the knowledge that these remakes were taking place, and seeing that it would not be something monetizable in any way, they let the project go its way. However, this lock could mean something, or at least that’s what is said, and that would be the interest in bringing these games back but officially.

The company still does not make this part clear.

Editor’s note: This very Nintendo-style attitude on the part of Capcom is not typical of the company, so maybe they are contemplating something, especially with Code Veronica, but until the RE 4 remake comes out, we won’t know much more.