Almost two years after the launch of monster hunter rise, today it has been revealed that Capcom is already working on a new installment in the series. However, this project will totally be what fans expect, as this is a collaboration with TiMi to create a mobile focused game.

According to VGC, Capcom has entered into an agreement with Tencent TiMi, responsible for games like Call of Duty: Mobile Y Pokemon UNITE, with the aim of creating a new Monster Hunter dedicated entirely to mobile devices.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about it. It is unknown when this project will be available, or how it will be played.. Considering that Monster Hunter is Capcom’s second most popular franchise, behind only Resident Evil, it’s no surprise that the Japanese company is looking for ways to expand the reach of this property in a market as large as mobile.

Although a mobile game was not the next step that many expected, TiMi has proven capable of creating experiences that, despite being focused on emptying players’ wallets, have quality and can become addictive. It will be interesting to see what the next step in the series will be.

Via: VGC