Cannes – «Boycotted in America? Dunno, no, yes… but I don’t think about Hollywood anymore»: Johnny Depp he is tense, weighs his words, tries to measure his answers. After the premiere of Jeanne du Barry of Maiwenn in which he plays King Louis XV, the actor who recently made headlines only for a lacerating trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, is back in the limelight as an interpreter. And while the social boycott of him is a thousand, on the other hand the mass of fans support him as seen on yesterday’s red carpet. Is it from Depp’s return? «Return, return, they are clichés. But what return, I had gone nowhere. In fact, I’m here in Cannes».

The film had 7 minutes of applause and standing ovations for him. However, he failed at the opening gala dinner at the Carlton hotel. Instead, there were Maiwenn, the rest of the cast, as well as the general delegate of the festival Thierry Fremaux, the president Iris Knobloch, the honorary Palme d’Or winner Michael Douglas with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, the complete juries. At the press conference convened at 12, the cinema premiere after months and months in which Depp was talked about in terms of domestic violence, defamation, insults and the like, the wait was skyrocketing and the queue outside was endless. But Depp shone by absence, to the point of fearing he would never arrive again, while the meeting with the director Maiwenn and the other performers went on not without embarrassment for the empty chair. Then magically and with all his charisma after almost an hour late the door opened and he appeared. Shoulder-length hair, the usual set of jewels, the usual eyes with black Caribbean pirate kajal, glasses with smoked blue lenses.

Few words, few concepts, very measured in the answers, he told how it was a trauma to overcome the sentences (very few) he had to pronounce in French in the film. And when asked what he thinks of everything that has been written about him, even these days, Depp replies: «Positive and negative things, there is some fantastic and some horrible, but Cannes is a media circus and you know ». As for Jeanne du Barry, shot at a really complicated moment in his life, Johnny Depp expresses gratitude several times to Maiwenn and the crew and colleagues, «a kind of miracle, everything else doesn’t matter». With Jeanne du Barry and the judicial acquittal archived, can we talk about the return of Johnny Depp? «I come back, I come back, they are clichés. But what return? I hadn’t gone anywhere. In fact, I’m here in Cannes».