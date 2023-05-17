After Real Madrid’s youth team knocked out Atlético Madrid, reports came from the club blanco that Fernando Torres’ team caused damage to Valdebebas. But Atletico Madrid: “Stop with these defamations”.

The youth derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid was hot. It all started on the benches after the clash between Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres, which ended with a push from the second and his subsequent expulsion for direct red card.

Real Madrid in the Final Four of the Spanish national youth league

However, it seems that the derby continued in the following hours, because information came out from the local side that the rival team caused damage to Valdebebas. Which, according to Mundo Deportivo, did not happen, given that the colchoneros environment denies having carried out these acts and assures that they behaved correctly in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Spanish Primavera tournament.

The managers of the red and white club, which have a very strict policy in this regard and require that all players, coaches and staff behave with the utmost respect, have gathered the necessary information regarding the complaint presented. See also Junior: the 5 most iconic players in shark history

That’s why Atlético Madrid have the feeling that they are trying to tarnish the team’s name to try and influence the opinion that many fans had when they saw the images of what happened between the two coaches.

In last year’s derby, however, damage occurred at Atletico’s home at Cerro del Espino, including a broken stretcher, and the colchoneros club made absolutely nothing public. They were just fixed and that’s it.

