The Mochis.- The Tomateros de Culiacán endured the attacks of the Cañeros de Los Mochis to win 6 runs for 5 and stay with the third and final match of the sixth series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, which took place at Chevron Park.

The races

The cherries opened the scoring from the opening of the first episode, with jStone Garrett’s 2-run homerun through the left-center field, which took Ramiro Peña ahead, who had connected unstoppable. The greens responded with a score at the end of the same episodewhen Isaac Rodríguez opened the batch with a double and was driven by Marco Jaime’s single.

Culiacán recovered the stripe in the second inning, when after one out Alexis Wilson connected unstoppable, after the second third, José Guadalupe Chávez negotiated a walk and Sebastián Elizalde produced with a single to the center.

Cañeros equalized the cards in the fourthwhen after one out, Yamany Tomás doubled, after the second third, Wagner Lagrange drove Tomás with an unstoppable and Edgar Robles did the same with Lagrange. The people of the capital regained the advantage with a 3-run rally at the top of the fifth roll.

Efrén Navarro opened the batch receiving a walk and immediately Taylor Snyder homered to left field, Emmanuel Ávila continued the party with an unstoppable, advanced to second with Alexis Wilson’s sacrifice bunt and scored with Sebastián Elizalde’s unstoppable.

The locals came close with a couple of scores at the end of the same episode, when Brayan Mendoza opened with an unstoppable, scored with a double by Isaac Rodríguez, who came to the plate after hits by Marco Jaime and Rodolfo Amador.

We recommend you read:

The victory went to the numbers of Carlos Machorro in relief work of an entry without incident. The defeat was charged to Yoanner Negrín with work of 4 innings of 6 runs, 7 hits, 5 walks and 4 strikeouts. The Cañeros visit the Yaquis starting Tuesday and Tomateros host the Águilas.