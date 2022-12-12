The first protester in Iran was hanged a few days ago. At least 25 other people who protested against the regime are said to be on the Iranian judiciary’s death list.

Road blockade with burning tires in Nasiriyah in southern Iran (picture taken on Sunday) Image: AFP

IIn Iran, according to the state media, a second demonstrator was executed in the course of the system-critical protests. Charged with “waging war against God,” Majid-Reza R. was publicly hanged on Monday in the northeastern city of Mashhad, state Irna news agency reported.

The man is said to have murdered two members of the notorious paramilitary Basij militia with a knife during the November protests. The court had accused him of “waging war against God” and sentenced him to death in accordance with Islamic legal opinion.

Rap musician Mohsen S. was executed last Thursday. He is said to have attacked a Basij member with a gun, causing terror and blocking a road. His execution was sharply condemned at home and abroad. According to media reports, at least 25 demonstrators are on the Iranian judiciary’s death list – two of whom have already been executed.